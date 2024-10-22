San Antonio's weekend Dia De Los Muertos events teem with vibrant life

Dia De Los Muertos isn’t actually until Nov. 1 and 2, but the holiday has been expanding its temporal footprint in the last decade or so. Instead of events scheduled within a few days, many of them will occur in the last couple of weeks before those two first days of November.

The largest of the Day of the Dead event happens on Saturday and Sunday downtown. Formerly known as Muertos Fest, Dia De Los Muertos at Hemisfair will spread over the entire parkland.

About 83 community altars, dozens of art vendors, five music stages and a large procession will make this is one of the biggest Day of the Dead celebrations in the entire country.

Girl in a Coma, Santiago Jimenez Jr., La Santa Cecilia, Piñata Protest and several other musical acts will play to the crowds.

Admission is free.

Courtesy photo / City of San Antonio

On Friday night at 7, there’s a Day of the Dead San Antonio River Parade and a nearby festival at La Villita.

From elaborately decorated floats with altars, Catrinas, and costumed riders all celebrating life and loved ones who have passed, the non-river parade festivities are all based in nearby La Villita, where the shops will be open. Organizers promise music and food for the Friday through Sunday event.

Market Square will pulse with Dia De Los Muertos events on Saturday and Sunday. One of the highlights will be the Las Monas Cultural Dance Procession, a dazzling display of dance and storytelling that will take place both days from 1 to 2 p.m.

Music, food, self-guided altar tours and storytelling will take center stage at El Mercado, or Market Square.

Information about transportation and parking is available here.

The weather should be in the high 80s or low 90s, and evenings should be pleasant too.