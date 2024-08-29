TV series '1923' coming to San Antonio: Extras needed, and filming will close part of Broadway

The San Antonio Film Commission reminded residents this week of several street closures along Broadway to accommodate the filming of scenes for "1923," a prequel to the Paramount+ TV series "Yellowstone."

Broadway will be closed between Pecan and Houston streets, including East Travis Street and Peacock Alley, from Jefferson to North Alamo Street during the week of Sept. 16.

The commission added that weather conditions may require adjustments to those closure dates. Specific details of the closure will be posted at the commission's website.

Extras will also be needed. Legacy Casting is coordinating the casting call. To be considered, create a profile with Legacy Casting or send questions to extras@legacycasting.com

Anne Marie Markette / Broadway Daily Bread Broadway has many buildings that could pass for the 1920s era for filming of '1923,' like Broadway Daily Bread.

The company is especially interested in finding male dancers who know how to "foxtrot," an early 1900s ballroom style of dance.

Applicants should act fast by sending a current photo, name, age, and home city to both dancers1923@gmail.com and extras@legacycasting.com.

Only approved cast and crew will be allowed in the closed setting while filming on Broadway. Security will be on site.

The filmmakers did not say which celebrities may be present, for security reasons.

The film commission reported most businesses will be open. However, on Sept. 19, 2024, some may be closed for a portion of the day. Most businesses in this area have already been contacted about this project.