'Frida,' 'Mi Vida Loca,' 'Blood in Blood Out' among films offered for National Film Registry

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro released on Wednesday the third annual list of Latino film nominations for recognition and preservation by the Library of Congress.

He is leading the effort to include more Latino-driven films into the National Film Registry (NFR).

The list of 25 nominated films was curated from hundreds of public suggestions. Nominations also included Blood in Blood Out, Pan's Labyrinth and Abajo La Misma Luna (Under the Same Moon).

Castro has successfully sponsored the inclusion of three films into the NFR over the last two years, including Selena, The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez and Alambrista.

In a statement, Castro explained that Congress established the NFR in 1988 with the mandate "to preserve films with cultural, historical, or aesthetic significance to life in the United States."

The National Film Preservation Board at the Library of Congress picks 25 titles every year for the NFR to preserve. Less than 5% of the 875 inducted titles into the registry are Latino-driven stories.

Read the entire list of suggestions here and learn more about the NFR here.