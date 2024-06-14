Juneteenth is upon us! Here's how you can celebrate in San Antonio this weekend

Juneteenth events in San Antonio you can attend starting this weekend

Juneteenth is a national holiday dedicated to honor the freedom of all enslaved people following the Civil War. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, after enslaved people first heard of their freedom on June 19, 1865, and the terms of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

Although the official holiday is Wednesday, June 19, this weekend will see multiple events across San Antonio.

Saturday - June 15

5K Run/Walk

Honor Juneteenth and exercise with True Vision Church members. TVC is hosting a 5k run/walk event open to all ages and abilities. This event is to honor Juneteenth but also serves to donate all proceeds to benefit the TVC 4-Year College Scholarship Program.

The 5k run/walk will be at Camargo Park on June 15 at 7 a.m., and there is a $25 registration fee to participate.

Official Juneteenth Festival and Parade

More opportunities to stay active and support local Black communities are available at the 25th annual Juneteenth Parade starting the route at Sam Houston High School and ending at Comanche Park #2. This event is coordinated by Parade Marshal Deloris Blaire Williams, who also goes by “Momma Dee.”

After the parade, take a trip to the '70s and enjoy the Official Juneteenth Festival with a performance from disco-funk band Heatwave. This free event will include a health fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help attendees check blood pressure, glucose levels, kidney functions, and more. This family-friendly festival will include food booths, children's activities, and music.

Live performances will go on until 11 p.m. from local gospel groups, Florida-based band 12 Eleven, and headlined by Heatwave.

The Official Juneteenth Festival will occur on June 15 at Comanche Park #2, 2600 Rigsby Ave., from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Juneteenth Block Party & Fair

Celebrate the 4th annual S.A Juneteenth Block Party & Fair with live music, food trucks, and vendors. This organization has a mission to provide the Black community an opportunity to come together and celebrate freedom, love, and respect for our heritage with the community as a sign of unity.

They encourage everyone to attend the free event and hope they bring a lawn chair, blanket, and good energy. They have more do’s and don’ts on their Facebook page.

The S.A. Juneteenth Block Party will be on June 15 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crockett Park, 1300 N Main Ave.

Sunday - June 16th

Film Screening

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum will host a movie screening from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture Center.

The film gOD-Talk explores the lives of seven Black Millennials — Atheist, Buddhist, Christians, Muslim, Ifa, and Spiritualist — and the challenges and discoveries with faith and spirituality. The organization encourages the audience to partake in an engaging discussion that unpacks Millennial religion vs. spirituality with Teddy Reeves and Kim Moir after the screening.

Attendees will be provided a Father’s Day meal of fish, shrimp, and grits.

The event will be at St. Philip’s College Sutton Learning Center on June 16 beginning at 2 p.m. Each ticket will cost $15.

Monday - June 17th

Vendor Market

The Chicken N Pickle Foundation is hosting a Juneteenth vendor market for all to attend. This event is to celebrate Black-owned businesses, historically Black colleges and universities, and Black organizations in San Antonio.

This event will take place on June 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chicken N Pickle at 5215 UTSA Boulevard.

Tuesday - June 18th

Juneteenth choral concert

The Tobin Center will host “Freedom! A Juneteenth Celebration,” which will have a choral composition dedicated to commemorating Black men who have died from police or other authority figures. This event will also include a classical and gospel musical performance.

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum will collaborate with the Classical Music Institute and the San Antonio Gospel Heritage Choir and friends to present "Seven Last Words of the Unarmed.” Featuring Atlanta-based composer Joel Thompson and Richard Smallwood, this event is to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas.

It is $10 to attend this event at the Tobin Center on June 17 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Juneteenth

Juneteenth Freedom Coalition

Bring lawn chairs for the all-day event to celebrate Juneteenth hosted by the Juneteenth Freedom Coalition.

There will be 50+ entertainers from various genres of music including gospel, R&B-soul, country, and African dance. Youth activities and prizes will be provided, including free hot dogs limited to the first 100 children.

This free event is open to all and will take place indoors and outdoors at Second Baptist Community Center on Wednesday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Evening Farmers Market

Juneteenth Summer Solstice is an event to celebrate freedom and the power of unity while catching vibrant cultural performances and soulful music.

The Juneteenth-themed farmers market will take place at the Gardopia Gardens on Wednesday, June 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.