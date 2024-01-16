Institute for Texan Cultures seeks designation that might save it

One of Hemisfair’s biggest buildings may soon get a National Historic Designation. The Institute of Texan Cultures is that building, and its story is a rich one.

Hemisfair ’68 turned a neighborhood south and east of downtown into a World’s Fair. Conservation Society of San Antonio’s Vince Michael said several noteworthy buildings were built, including what was called The Texas Pavilion—what we now know as The Institute of Texan Cultures.

“The Texas Pavilion was built in HemisFair in 1967. It was one of the three major structures of HemisFair 68, along with the Tower of the Americas and the U.S. Pavilion, which later became the Wood Courthouse,” Michael said.

Right after Hemisfair ran its course and closed, the state had aspirational plans for it.

“You might recall that originally, the entire HemisFair campus was going to be the home of this new University of Texas at San Antonio,” he said. “Instead, in the early '70s they were given land out by 1604 and made their main campus there.”

1 of 3 — ITC 2018 AM.jpg Institute of Texan Cultures Courtesy the Institute Of Texan Cultures 2 of 3 — ITC 2023 corner.jpg Institute of Texan Cultures Courtesy the Institute of Texan Cultures 3 of 3 — ITC patterns_Vince Michael.jpg Institute of Texan Cultures Courtesy Institute of Texan Cultures

With UTSA building elsewhere, it was decided to build downtown a museum detailing the cultural melting pot that is Texas.

And so the Institute of Texan Cultures was created. Now, all these years later, UTSA has decided the massive downtown facility needs to be monetized, a process which throws the building’s very existence into jeopardy.

Conservation Society President Kathy Krnavek said a hearing on Saturday in Galveston gave officials an earful on why they should get national registration.

“By doing that, it allows that building to become eligible for 45% tax credits,” Krnavek said.

copyright 1967 to HemisFair ’68

A postcard from Hemisfair back in '68

As to what exactly that tax credit could mean, Michael said, a lot.

“It means that if they have a $50 million project, they only have to scare up $27.5 million,” he said.

Although getting on the National Register is good for the ITC, Krnavek said it doesn’t ensure the building’s survival.

“We believe that the building, like many buildings in San Antonio, has a second life. It just needs somebody to love it and to envision what it can be and put it into play with the surrounding area.”

The Conservation Society expects to hear about registration results in the next two weeks.