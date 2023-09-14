Fiestas Patrias arts and performance to electrify downtown San Antonio

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The citywide celebration Fiestas Patrias begins Friday September 15 and will be going on for all of Hispanic Heritage month.

“Fiestas Patrias, the time where San Antonio comes together, along with the Diez y Seis Commission, which is an official commission of the City of San Antonio, and it brings together a commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, and also Mexican Independence Day,” said Krystal Jones, executive director of the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture.

The celebrations are many and happen at a few different places.

“They start at Historic Market Square with the El Grito civic ceremony and cultural program,” she said. “This is where everybody comes together with music. And then it culminates with an El Grito at the end of the celebration or the battle cry.”

Among the many Fiesta Patrias events, Jones said, is also a parade.

“It's on the corner of Brazos and Guadalupe Street. A parade to really celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and, of course, the Diez Y Seis holiday,” she said. “There's also many events throughout September, including more events at Market Square.”

Paul Casanova Dancers at Fiesta Patrias

Not all events are in-person ones. Urban 15 will stream film screenings from September 16th - 23rd.

There’s also much to see and hear for music lovers.

“There is a Mariachi festival at La Villita, and this is September 30th. This will be happening downtown, and that time will be very, very much activated with many different events, including Jazz'SAlive is happening that weekend,” she said. “But the Diez Y Seis Mariachi Festival will bring high school students that are part of part of mariachi groups to La Villita historic arts village so that people can really get a taste for the talent that we have here with our youth and music.”

Getting into October, there are more activities.

“The Guadalupe on October 13th is going to have a really wonderful celebration with music, with dance at the Guadalupe Theater on October 13th, and then at the very end of the celebration for the month, on October 14th and 15th, the San Antonio Charro Association will have an anniversary charreada, and that's at Padre Park,” she said.

You can find out more about all these events at getcreativesanantonio.com.

City of San Antonio Performers at Fiesta Patrias