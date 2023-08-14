Luminaria set to shine in October in Hemisfair's new Civic Park

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The citywide arts festival known as Luminaria will take place on Oct. 21 at Hemisfair, at what will be, at the time, the newest city park, Civic Park.

Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said this year’s location will be the entirely re-imagined park at Hemisfair.

“So we are going through the different walkthroughs at Civic Park to see what the possibilities are, but also just enjoying this beautiful downtown venue that is now growing,” Lozano sid. "And we're just excited for the possibilities there.”

Siyon Jin

Most of Luminaria takes place outside, but one of the many exhibits will be inside.

“We will also be at the Mexican Cultural Institute this year with the inside Art Galleries will be showcasing quite a few of our local artists there,” she said.

The festival is noteworthy for the many ways it uses various kinds of light in an artful way.

Lozano added that Luminaria plans to hire many people to work for the one-night event.

Jia Chen / TPR A laser light was part of the URBAN-15 performance at Luminaria.

“For the festival itself, we hire so many people behind the scenes to pull off the show and that includes logistics coordinators and emcee for the different stages,” she said. “We need stage managers. There's quite a few positions that are contracted every year.”

Luminaria is big enough that it’s also one of those festivals which rely on the good works of volunteers to make it run smoothly.

“The volunteers have really fun jobs — especially if you're extroverted and like to greet people, then that's what our volunteers do. And they are very crucial to the success of the festival,” Lozano said.

Luminaria is free to the public. It will feature the works and performances of about 250 artists from Texas, the U.S. and around the world.