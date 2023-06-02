San Antonio Botanical Garden plans nighttime events

The San Antonio Botanical Garden has created an event for visitors to enjoy its 38 acres at night. And Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said they’ve discovered a way to take the edge off our Texas heat: It’s called Summer Nights in the Garden.

“Summer Nights in the Garden is going to be a new initiative we’re doing all summer long, starting June 7th through the end of August, celebrating being outside, immersing yourself in the beauty of nature,” Carr said.

Those Wednesday nights won’t just be about seeing the plants. Music, food and drink are also part of what they have planned.

San Antonio Botanical Garden / Pegasus made of flowers

“We're going to be having bars, there'll be food for purchase. We're going to have a vendor market every week with different artisans,” she said.

They’re also creating a musical incentive for your visit, starting Wednesday.

“This week, in fact, will be Bexar Brass on June 7th. So it's a local brass band,” Carr said. “And then we'll do New Orleans jazz and funk, and then we'll do some Rock and Singer-Songwriter throughout the summer. So each night will be slightly different.”

She said sweltering San Antonio begins to cool and the sun sets.

San Antonio Botanical Garden / Visitors playing games

“The minute that sun starts to go down, it gets so much cooler outside. Mother Nature is dealing us much better weather this year than she did last year, right? And we would love people to come enjoy a drink, set up a picnic on the Greehey lawn, and just enjoy live music as the sun goes down and it chills out,” Carr said. And it's just a beautiful evening in the garden.”

Their most recent focus is an elaborate series of sculptures called Imaginary Worlds.

“Imaginary Worlds is a beautiful, giant sculpture exhibition made of living plants. For example, we have a 25 foot dragon made with 1100 plants and she's got giant wings and she's set beautifully in the conservatory at the Castle Conservatory grounds,” Carr said. “And she's blowing ‘fire’ over the garden grounds with different types of red, yellow and orange flowers.

San Antonio Botanical Garden / San Antonians enjoying the garden

She said the entire acreage right now are about as beautiful as she’s seen them.

“The rains that we have received the month of May, everything's in bloom. Everything is lush and green,” Carr said. “I've been here for years. I've never seen anything like it in San Antonio.”

The entry fee for the 5 ‘til 9M weekly event is covered by the Botanical Garden cost of admission.