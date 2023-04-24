Rain chances drop before River Parade; NIOSA tries to ward off foul weather with Rain Rock

Fiesta goers will need to dodge more showers to have fun this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Over at La Villita on Monday, a ceremony was held to officially hang the Rain Rock on the porch of the headquarters for Night in Old San Antonio, one of the marquee events of Fiesta.

NIOSA officials gathered for the tradition that dates back to the 1970s. It’s designed to ward off undesirable weather for the mostly outdoor event in the heart of Old San Antonio.

It attracts tens of thousands of revelers between its opening on Tuesday and closing on Friday night.

Live music, food and beverage booths, and shoulder-to-shoulder crowds are hallmarks of NIOSA (pronounced (Nigh-Oh-Suh for those new to town).

The Rain Rock should have been hung sooner. Many Fiesta events were washed out due to rain and gusty winds on Sunday.

More than half the city is expected to see rain on Wednesday night but rain chances for the rest of the week are minimal.

There is a moderate chance of showers Monday afternoon for San Antonio, but those chances will likely fade just in time for the 7 p.m. kickoff of the Texas Cavaliers River Parade through the River Walk. Take an umbrella just in case.

Tens of thousands of people have been known to line the River Walk for the event that goes back to 1941, when the Texas Cavaliers took a cue from the floating gardens of Mexico City.

Clyde Johnson IV is the Current Cavaliers King Antonio. He said much of the joy is giving back to the community.

"This year I have the blessing of giving away about 2.5 million to 63 different children's charities around Bexar County,” he said.

There are around 70 entries in the parade with the theme of “Fantastic Voyages.” Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles Duke Jr. is the grand marshal. He is best known as the youngest person to walk on the moon during the Apollo 16 lunar mission.

Other Fiesta events this week include the daily continuation of the Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome.

Fiesta De Los Reyes also continues daily at Market Square this week.

The weather is looking perfect for both Friday’s Battle of Flowers Parade and Saturday's Fiesta Flambeau Parade. It should be mostly clear with parade temperatures in the 70s.

The Battle of Flowers rolls between 9:30 and noon on Friday as many schools, businesses and offices close for the day.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade, the nation’s largest night time lighted parade, runs from 7:15 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

UTSA Football Coach Jeff Traylor is the grand marshal of the Battle of Flowers Parade after leading the team to back-to-back conference championships and its first ever AP Top 25 rankings. Spanish-language television star Danilo Carrera serves as the grand marshal of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Both parades follow the same route — down Main Street at San Antonio College and then toward downtown on Lexington, North St. Mary’s, Brooklyn, and Avenue E. The parades will then pass in front of the Alamo on Alamo before turning onto Commerce and north on Santa Rosa, where both come to an end.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to turnout for both parades combined.