Centro de Artes opens a new exhibit featuring 40 LatinX artists

Centro de Artes, one of downtown’s largest galleries, has opened up a new exhibition. The curator is Rigoberto Luna.

“The exhibit is featuring 40 Texas based LatinX artists,” he said. “These artists are representing seven regions of Texas and now 15 cities across the state.”

Luna said the 20,000 square foot gallery spread out over two floors contains a lot of art.

“There's over 100 pieces. I'd say 117 if I was trying to be exact,” Luna said. “So there's 19 artists on the first floor, 21 artists on the second.”

Centro de Artes is at the east end of Market Square at Santa Rosa Street, There's a wide variety of media on display.

Department of Arts & Culture, City of San Antonio / Soy de Tejas exhibition

“You'll see a variety of mediums, printmakers with fiber art, traditional painting, large scale sculpture. And video as well,” Luna said. “So there's a good mix of medium and material the artists are working with, across the state.”

There’s no single theme created for the show, but some pieces have elements in common.

“Some of those themes are issues at the border and gentrification and displacement and climate change,” Luna said. "And so there's a variety.”

There are also plenty of pieces dwelling on less serious aspects.

“There's a lot of work that's about cultural aspects like food and dance, and there's music and humor,” he said.

The exhibit will be up until July 2, and admission is always free to Centro De Artes.