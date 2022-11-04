© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Largest kosher BBQ cookoff in the nation starts sizzling in San Antonio on Sunday

By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 4, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT
Rabbi.jpg
Debbie Klink
/
Congregation Agudas Achim
Rabbi Steven Bayar Kashering grills to purify at Congregation Agudas Achim in preparation for Sunday's 8th Annual Texas Kosher BBQ Championship!

As many as 4,000 people are expected to attend the 8th annual Texas Kosher BBQ Championship on Sunday at the Congregation Agudas Achim in far North Central San Antonio.

Event organizers claimed this is the largest event of its kind in the United States.

The rabbi-blessed BBQ includes brisket, chicken, salmon, and beans.

Robi Jalnos chairs the event. He said some of the team names are a shout out to Jewish heritage.

"We got one team named RaBBi Q. We have another team called Smokin J's Barbeque. We got Smokin Hot Red Heifers. We got the Yiddi Pit Crew." he said.

About a dozen teams are competing.

The BBQ runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday on the grounds of the congregation at 16550 Huebner Road.

It's all you can eat for a $20 online ticket at txkosherbbq.com or $25 at the door. HEB donated a ton of meat and beans.

The winning pit crew will receive a championship buckle and a $2,000 cash prize. There is also live music and a Kiddie Korral.

