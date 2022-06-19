World Refugee Day in San Antonio honors those who have fled their countries

Music, dance poetry and more were all part of the Inaugural World Refugee Day Saturday at Guadalupe Plaza on the city's near west side.

The event was sponsored by Refugee services of Texas and honors those who have fled their country due to persecution, war or other conflicts by celebrating the beauty of the cultural traditions they bring with them.

Julie Thornton is with Refugee Services of Texas. She said the celebration was all about diversity.

Jennifer Gonzalez / Decorations at World Refugee Day in Guadalupe Plaza

“World Refugee Day is and is a national celebration of folks that have come into the United States as refugees just to celebrate the diversity of the population that we're serving and kind of have an opportunity for people to come together and have a little bit of fellowship and activity. And I think just to really celebrate our world and what we're doing here in the city.”

District 5 City Councilwoman Teri Castillo spoke to the crowd and read a proclomation from the city, which read in part "The Alamo City aspires to live up to our highest societal values of acceptance and equality and treat newcomers with decency and respect, creating a vibrant community for all to live in."

Refugee Services of Texas in San Antonio opened its doors in December 2021 and has resettled 160 individuals.