Arts & Culture

Poteet Strawberry Festival opens 3-day run

Texas Public Radio | By Jennifer Gonzalez
Published April 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT
The Poteet Strawberry Festival drew a colorful crowd in 2019.

The 75th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival kicked off its weekend-long celebration in Poteet, about 30 minutes south of San Antonio.

The annual festival is known to promote Poteet’s premier strawberries, which are now considered an endangered crop. Purchases made at the festival fund scholarships, farmers, nonprofits and small businesses.

The festival's Public Information Officer Tina Neely said visitors can expect lots of strawberry foods and drinks.

"Strawberry nachos are pretty popular, and of course, we always got strawberry shortcake. We have strawberry lemonade, strawberry mangonadas, strawberry cheesecake. We’ve actually got some mixed drinks with different whiskeys and vodkas," Neely said.

She said the festival also has other attractions.

"We’ve got a whole children's area, then we also got a full petting zoo, a glass blowing display, we’ve got the ranch rodeo, barrel racing, the whole nine yards," she said.

There are also live concerts. The festival will include performances from country artists Sara Evans, Kevin Fowler and Randall King among others.

After having downsized in previous years due to the pandemic, organizers are expecting an increased number of attendees. Organizers do warn that strawberry prices will be more slightly expensive this year due to inflation.

Tickets purchased online are $5 for Friday, and $15 each for Saturday and Sunday. You can also purchase tickets in person for $20 at the gate.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit strawberryfestival.com.

With additional reporting by Brian Kirkpatrick and Dan Katz

Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Arts & Culture News Desk including The Guillermo Nicolas & Jim Foster Art Fund, Patricia Pratchett, and the V.H. McNutt Memorial Foundation.

Jennifer Gonzalez
