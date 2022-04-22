Conjunto Underground sets living legends concert at iconic eatery

A group of multi-Grammy award-winners will perform at a legendary downtown eatery next week. It all happens next Thursday, April 28 at Mi Tierra, the restaurant at Market Square. Alvaro Del Norte created a music series set there that he calls Conjunto Underground.

“Conjunto Underground is a series of events that features prominent musicians from San Antonio and South Texas, really all Texas presented in a very intimate setting,” Del Norte said.

These artists have played all over the world, and for tens of thousands of people many nights.

Jack Morgan / Regino Lopez and Alvaro Del Norte

“They play on big stages, which is great, but there's something magical about having them up close and personal.”

Those who are playing the next Conjunto Underground are superstars of the Conjunto world.

“This time around we're going to have the Texmaniacs. That includes Max Baca and Josh Baca, but we're also going to have a special set with Flaco Jimenez himself,” he said. “And it's just going to be just accordion and bajo sexto, really just very intimate, just how it was in the beginning.”

The Texmaniacs have won one of their two Grammy nominations, and Flaco has won four of his eight. Opening the night will be Alvaro Del Norte and his bandmate Regino Lopez.

You may be wondering if you can still order food?

“Yeah, for sure. And that's one of the great things about this series is that it takes place at Mi Tierra,” Del Norte said. “You can eat and drink and be merry. They even have the dance floor as well.”

Given the popularity of these musicians he said you should plan on getting there early.

“We're expecting a big crowd. There's going to be no RSVP. It's going to be first, come first serve. So if you want to catch a great show, arrive early,” he said.

The concert event kicks off at 7 and goes ‘til 10, and it's free.