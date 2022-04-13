Some San Antonio parks go curfew-free to allow for overnight Easter weekend camping

Campers will be allowed to stake out spots in selected city parks as early as 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

It can get a bit territorial as campers claim their spot for Easter weekend picnics and barbeques, but city officials stress it is first-come, first-served.

For the first time since the pandemic began two years ago, the city has lifted the overnight curfew at Brackenridge and eight other parks to allow for free overnight camping all weekend. The curfew goes back into effect at 11 p.m. Sunday.

Parks and recreation department spokeswoman Connie Swann said generations of families for years have laid claim to the same spot near trees, park tables or barbeque pits at a city park each Easter.

"Easter weekend is such a busy time in our parks," she said. "It's been a tradition quite a long time and so many families in our community look forward to spending time outdoors celebrating Easter in these parks, and so we're excited to bring back the camping tradition."

City officials urge campers to bring plenty of trash bags and take them home when they leave.

She described the amount of trash taken home by campers from just one city park in 2019.

"Easter weekend visitors disposed of 33 tons of trash and three tons of recycling and that was just in Brackenridge Park alone," she said.

Swann said crews will be working to help dispose of trash at the curfew-free parks during the Easter weekend and campers are encouraged to use recycle bins that will be set up at the parks.

She urged campers to leave parks like the found them.

"They could follow the principals of pack it in, pack it out. Whatever items you bring, remember to pack them out," Swann said.

Besides Brackenridge Park, the other curfew free parks this weekend are:

J Street

McAllister

Roosevelt

San Pedro

O.P. Schnabel

Southside Lions

Southside Lions East