Fiesta heads into final weekend, major parades scheduled

Fiesta San Antonio 2022 is entering its final weekend, but there is still a lot of partying left to commemorate the Battles of the Alamo and San Jacinto that led to Texas Independence and to celebrate the city's diverse cultures.

Two big parades are still ahead, the Battle of Flowers Parade on Friday begins at 9:30 a.m. on Main in the San Antonio College area, travels south on Main and Lexington before heading to the Alamo down North St. Mary's, Brooklyn, and Avenue E. It ends after a turn onto Commerce towards St. Mary's. County singer Randy Rodgers is the grand marshal.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade, billed as the nation's largest illuminated night parade, kicks-off at 7 p.m. Saturday and follows the same route as the Fiesta Flambeau Parade. Sculptor Enrique Sebastian Carbajal is the grand marshal.

Tickets were still available online for seating areas for both parades, as of Wednesday, at battleofflowers.org and flambeau.org. Each parade can attract crowds of up to half-a-million.

On Saturday, the eccentric King William Parade and Fair will energize the Southtown area. The 9 a.m. parade also opens the fair and Director John Costello said the event held under towering trees by stately mansions is like no other.

"We have over a hundred entries so it’s a variety of floats, marching units, we have people on bicycles. We have a calliope. We have a little bit of everything when it comes to what makes a parade. The fair is great because we have a variety of arts and crafts vendors, over 200 of them and they are a juried competition to be at the fair," he said.

Five different sound stages with a variety of music will entertain those who come and one is dedicated just for the kids. You can find tickets at kwfair.org.

Before the weekend parades there also a number of big and small events to consider. You can Fiesta German-style during Gartenfest that opens a three-day run at Beethoven Hall and Garden on Wednesday at 5 p.m. It is open to midnight each night.

Ornate dresses are a big attraction at the Queen Coronation at the Majestic Theater at 7:45 Wednesday night.

Continuing Wednesday through Friday night is Night in Old San Antonio at La Villita, running each night from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square and the Carnival at the Alamodome both continue through Sunday. The Market Square hours are 10 a.m. to midnight each night. The Carnival hours are 11 a.m. to midnight, expect for Sunday night when it closes an hour earlier.

The satiric look at newsmakers and events known as Cornyation at the Empire Theater has shows at 7 and 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Events on Thursday also include the Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium from 5 to 9 p.m. Thirty local high school bands are featured.

Thursday also marks Navy Day at the Alamo Day. It runs from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be Navy displays, demonstrations, and music.

The Fiesta Pooch Parade at the Alamo Heights Swimming Pool runs from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

There also several runs, motorcycle rides, musical performances and more to checkout. Visit fiestasanantonio.org for more details and ticket information.