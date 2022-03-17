© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Irish soldiers who died at the Alamo honored this St. Patrick's Day

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published March 17, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT
Irish Public Health Minister Stephen Donnelly represented his country at the event.
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio
Irish Public Health Minister Stephen Donnelly represented his country at the event.

Hundreds of people, including locals and tourists, observed a wreath-laying ceremony at the Alamo today to honor those Irish born or of Irish descent who fought and died in the 1836 battle.

Bagpipe music echoed through Alamo Plaza during the ceremony.

Bagpiper Jonathan Gobert played at the ceremony
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio
Bagpiper Jonathan Gobert played at the ceremony

Allison Hicks Mulvey is the president of the Harp and Shamrock Society of Texas.

"Today we have our 55th annual wreath-laying ceremony here at the Alamo. This year is a little different because we're also going to be presenting a plaque to the Alamo that commemorates the 38 Irish born or of Irish descent who died here," Mulvey said.

Ireland's official representative at the event was the country's public health minister Stephen Donnelly.

The ceremony ended with the sounding of taps and the reading aloud of the Irish contingent that died in the battle.

The somber ceremony was followed by the dyeing of the nearby San Antonio River along the River Walk a strong shade of green.

Two St. Patrick's Day weekend river parades are planned on Saturday. An Irish festival runs most of Saturday and Sunday at La Villita.

