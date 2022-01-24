Travis Park Church unveils new mural to 'conquer hate'

A new 3,500-square-foot mural was unveiled on Sunday at Travis Park Church downtown.

The mural contains six artworks each done by local artists with the message “All Are Welcome, Love Conquers Hate.”

Artist Rhys Munro said as a member of the LGBTQ community, she wanted others to know they are loved and accepted by the church.

"It looks like windows in stained glass, and we are all different artists, so the stained glass and window factor really kind of unify our different styles into one message of love and acceptance," she said. Munro is one of the six artists who worked on the mural.

The other artists include Hailey Marmolejo, Raisa Meléndez Tardí, Albert Gonzales, Victor Zarazua and Scotch! Willington, along with several volunteer artists.

The plans for the mural began in May of last year. Pastor Gavin Rogers said the mural is meant for the community to reflect on and help others remember to love and care for each other.

The mural is part of Travis Park Church's 175th anniversary celebration. The church launched a $1.75 million fundraising campaign to pay for the mural and other repairs to the facility, according to KSAT 12.

