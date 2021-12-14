San Antonio Youth Ballet stages holiday production of 'The Nutcracker'

Some of the most iconic images of Christmas are those from the ballet The Nutcracker. Danielle Campbell Steans said she has enjoyed the ballet ever since she was a little girl.

“I grew up listening to it. My father is the one who probably really inspired me. He is a New Yorker and grew up seeing the New York City Ballet,” she said.

Steans directs the San Antonio Youth Ballet, and she said the combination of the music, the costumes and the ballet… just works.

“There’s always something new and exciting, and nostalgic about it,” she said. “You hear the music, you think of Christmas, you think of spending time with your family.”

The San Antonio Youth Ballet’s production on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is a big one.

“We have about 75 performing artists who will be on stage. We have parents of the performers who are former artists and they get to perform with their children,” Steams said. “And so that makes it just a little bit extra special.”

Tchaikovsky’s score will be played live.

“We will be performing at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, and we are accompanied by the South Texas Symphonic Orchestra,” she said.

Alexander Devora / Claire Koltun

With four performances between Friday and Sunday they have a revolving series of dancers, and they each will have a different look.

“We also this year are going to feature a black Clara and a black Sugar Plum Fairy. We pride ourselves in being very diverse,” Steans said. “We also have a Mexican-American Clara and a Caucasian Clara, so I think the audience will be impressed by seeing how we were able to find someone who represents their culture, and that they be able to see them on center stage.”

On Sunday morning, they’re hosting their fifth annual Nutcracker Tea Party.

“Guests can enjoy a savory champagne brunch. There will be dancers in costume for photo ops, and also a special visit from Santa Claus, and this is open to the public,” she said.

San Antonio Youth Ballet trains dancers from 5-18, and they compete locally and regionally in competitions and dance contests. Tickets and more information are available on their website.