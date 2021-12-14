© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KPAC_Cao1.JPG
KPAC Blog
The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.

San Antonio Youth Ballet stages holiday production of 'The Nutcracker'

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published December 14, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST
By Alexander Devora.JPEG
Alexander Devora
/
Faith Dorsey

Some of the most iconic images of Christmas are those from the ballet The Nutcracker. Danielle Campbell Steans said she has enjoyed the ballet ever since she was a little girl.

“I grew up listening to it. My father is the one who probably really inspired me. He is a New Yorker and grew up seeing the New York City Ballet,” she said.

Steans directs the San Antonio Youth Ballet, and she said the combination of the music, the costumes and the ballet… just works.

“There’s always something new and exciting, and nostalgic about it,” she said. “You hear the music, you think of Christmas, you think of spending time with your family.”

TPR-Funder_arts 880x550.png
Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Arts & Culture News Desk including The Guillermo Nicolas & Jim Foster Art Fund, Patricia Pratchett, and the V.H. McNutt Memorial Foundation.

The San Antonio Youth Ballet’s production on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is a big one.

“We have about 75 performing artists who will be on stage. We have parents of the performers who are former artists and they get to perform with their children,” Steams said. “And so that makes it just a little bit extra special.”

Tchaikovsky’s score will be played live.

“We will be performing at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, and we are accompanied by the South Texas Symphonic Orchestra,” she said.

Alexander Devora.JPEG
Alexander Devora
/
Claire Koltun

With four performances between Friday and Sunday they have a revolving series of dancers, and they each will have a different look.

“We also this year are going to feature a black Clara and a black Sugar Plum Fairy. We pride ourselves in being very diverse,” Steans said. “We also have a Mexican-American Clara and a Caucasian Clara, so I think the audience will be impressed by seeing how we were able to find someone who represents their culture, and that they be able to see them on center stage.”

On Sunday morning, they’re hosting their fifth annual Nutcracker Tea Party.

“Guests can enjoy a savory champagne brunch. There will be dancers in costume for photo ops, and also a special visit from Santa Claus, and this is open to the public,” she said.

San Antonio Youth Ballet trains dancers from 5-18, and they compete locally and regionally in competitions and dance contests. Tickets and more information are available on their website.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Arts & CultureTPRTop StoriesNutcracker
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan