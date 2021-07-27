Opera San Antonio Reveals Productions For Its Next Season

Opera San Antonio has released the performance dates for its new season. Loren Meeker is their General and Artistic Director, and she said their first offering in October is Don Giovanni.

“Don Giovanni is the classic story of Don Juan, but with a twist. In this version he gets his final comeuppance,” Meeker said. “Mozart has written a piece where we see a wealthy man who’s abusing class and power, and meeting his demise through a series of unfortunate choices that he makes. And of course, it’s set to some of the most gorgeous music that Mozart’s ever written.”

Don Giovanni will be staged on Oct. 7 and 9 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Then, next May comes their second production.

“We will be producing Verdi’s Rigoletto for the first time here as Opera San Antonio, in a gorgeous production that’s simply not to be missed.”

She said the plot and music weave nicely together.

“It deals with a father who is so intent on keeping his daughter safe that he over-compensates, and that has some dire consequences. It’s one of Verdi’s strongest musical pieces, and it’s going to be a real treat to share this with audiences in San Antonio.”

That’s next May 5 and 7, also at the Tobin. Both productions will be sung in Italian, but Meeker said don’t worry if you don’t speak the language.

“We have English translations that are projected on the stage so that audiences can easily follow along with the action,” she said.

Meeker said that after the pandemic, Opera San Antonio is primed and ready to perform.

“There is something absolutely magical about the relationship that happens with an audience, and the performers, the musicians, the actors that are onstage with us,” she said. “So we are eager to get back to live performance.”

The San Antonio Symphony will provide music for both concerts.

