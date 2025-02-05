Hundreds of Texans gather at the Capitol in Austin to protest Trump policies, Project 2025

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday on the steps of the Capitol to protest the Trump administration and Project 2025, a conservative plan to enact sweeping change within the federal government.

Demonstrators also marched across the grounds, chanting "Dump Elon, dump Trump" and holding signs with phrases like "Immigrants make America great" and "Dissent is patriotic." Many carried American flags and pride flags.

The effort is part of a national demonstration Wednesday at all 50 state capitol buildings. The protest started around 11 and is expected to run until 4 p.m. Both the Texas House and Senate are in session.

The Reddit-fueled campaign aims to denounce Project 2025. Though President Trump has denied any involvement with the plan, his executive actions in his first two weeks in office have mirrored it – including his suggestion of dissolving FEMA, punishing countries that refuse to repatriate undocumented migrants, encouraging government employees to resign and suspending foreign aid altogether.

Some users on Reddit indicated they'd be driving in from Dallas and Houston.

Patricia Lim / KUT News About a hundred protesters had gathered at the Capitol just after 11 a.m.

Police presence was minimal at the start of the protest; KUT reporters counted around a dozen state troopers by 11:30 a.m. In a statement, the Texas Department of Public Safety said it was "continuously monitoring events and their impact on public safety," but that it would not discuss "operational specifics."

"DPS will continue to adjust our operations as needed to maintain public order and address potential threats," the statement read. "The department remains committed to proactively protecting the people and property of Texas."

Some Austin High School students also walked out of class on Wednesday to attend the protest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

