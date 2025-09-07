San Antonio Spurs rally the public for support of a new arena

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Spurs held a Project Marvel rally to promote the plan for a new downtown arena.

The “Win Together” event aimed to attract fans and galvanize support for the planned sports and entertainment district at Hemisfair.

The event was held Saturday evening at the Idle Beer Hall and Brewery.

Peter Holt, owner of Spurs Sports and Entertainment, addressed the crowd.

"Billions of dollars coming to San Antonio. We're not leaving the Frost Bank Center. We're staying. And this is our next step for our future. So, let's win together!"

Saile Aranda / TPR The Spurs' five NBA Championship trophies.

Madeline Rodriguez of San Antonio attended the rally. She said she has been a Spurs fan all her life.

"Cheering for the Spurs has always been a part of my childhood, even though we lived five hours away," she told TPR. "I remember as a child ... traveling to ... come see the Spurs, go to the Spurs games, and we even traveled a few times for the championship parade."

Saile Aranda / TPR

The city recently approved a funding plan for the new Spurs arena.

Consultants, city officials, and business leaders have painted a bright picture of the potential economic and cultural impact of the proposed district and San Antonio Spurs arena.

The city has said the downtown area needs $220 million to $250 million in infrastructure improvements through an infrastructure bond to support the new arena and other Project Marvel developments.

In the upcoming November election, voters will decide on two propositions to renovate the Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum and the downtown sports and entertainment district at Hemisfair.

Courtesy photo / City of San Antonio Spurs Arena located in the center of artist rendering of Project Marvel, a proposed sports entertainment district downtown

One of the propositions for a venue tax, if passed, would support a Spurs move downtown from the Frost Bank Center. The venue tax is also called a "tourist tax" because it's composed of a 5% tax on car rentals and a 2% tax on hotel room rentals. No county property taxes would be affected by the Spurs relocation.