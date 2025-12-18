San Antonio City Council approves moving May municipal elections to November in narrow vote

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio City Council approved moving the city’s elections from May to November of odd years in a 6-5 vote.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones began a push to move the election date last month after she became aware of a change in state law that would allow cities to move May elections to November if a city council passed a resolution. The city had until December 31 to approve the resolution.

Multiple voting rights groups had expressed support for the measure saying elections in November would gain a higher turnout.

However, concern was drawn by some council members over local school districts that partnered with the city’s May election and the decision would force districts to change their elections as well.

The decision is a monumental shift in the city’s election process that includes adding a one-time, six-month extension to the terms of council members in 2029 and changing inauguration dates from June to December.

Who voted Yes:



Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran

District 4 Councilman Edward Mungia

District 6 Councilman Ric Galvan

District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears

Who voted No:



District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo

District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito

District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez

District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

