Bexar County property tax rate and budget vote on Tuesday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday are scheduled to vote on the county's nearly $3 billion budget and the property tax rate needed to fund it.

Public hearings will precede the separate votes on the budget and property tax rate. Commissioners appear ready to leave the property tax rate unchanged at just under 30 cents per $100 valuation since there are new properties to tax to make up for a drop in existing property values.

The budget is spent largely on basic services and infrastructure without much discord among commissioners.

The sheriff's department and county constables were seeking more personnel than the county budget office recommended to commissioners headed into these hearings and vote.

The coming fiscal year starts Oct 1.

In other action, commissioners will also consider nearly $5 million in funding to divert and treat more mentally ill persons instead of resorting to incarceration.

Commissioners will also vote on $1.5 million in funding for the Asian Resource Center for the establishment of a culturally specific community center in Precinct 3.

Government / Politics New technology will aid San Antonio area voters and election workers Commissioners also voted to purchase 350 curbside Poll Pads that can be held in one hand and include a hand strap on the back to help disabled voters cast ballots electronically without having to leave their vehicles.

Commissioners may also vote to purchase 700 more ballot printers to be used with poll pads to reduce voter waiting times.