Bexar County property tax rate and budget vote on Tuesday

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published September 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
TPR
Lady Justice at Bexar County Courthouse

Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday are scheduled to vote on the county's nearly $3 billion budget and the property tax rate needed to fund it.

Public hearings will precede the separate votes on the budget and property tax rate. Commissioners appear ready to leave the property tax rate unchanged at just under 30 cents per $100 valuation since there are new properties to tax to make up for a drop in existing property values.

The budget is spent largely on basic services and infrastructure without much discord among commissioners.

The sheriff's department and county constables were seeking more personnel than the county budget office recommended to commissioners headed into these hearings and vote.

The coming fiscal year starts Oct 1.

In other action, commissioners will also consider nearly $5 million in funding to divert and treat more mentally ill persons instead of resorting to incarceration.

Commissioners will also vote on $1.5 million in funding for the Asian Resource Center for the establishment of a culturally specific community center in Precinct 3.

