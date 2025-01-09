San Antonio, spared from an ice storm, instead shivers from dreary winter rain

After days of warnings that an ice storm could close San Antonio schools and shut down streets, Thursday offered little more than dreary rain and mist, bringing relief to drought-ravaged communities and perhaps disappointment to some area students.

Temperatures by Thursday afternoon hovered in the high 30s as fog and rain — ranging from mists to drenching downpours — descended on the region. The National Weather Service forecast a high of only 41 and a 100% chance of more rain throughout the evening.

But the rain was also forecast to end earlier than originally expected. The NWS predicted sunshine would return on Friday, with a high of 47, followed by a mostly clear and freezing night — with a low of 28 — before temperatures rose into the 50s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday. Next week will see similarly moderate temperatures.

Area officials took the winter weather seriously, despite the diminished threat of ice.

The San Antonio Zoo closed its doors on Thursday and kept its train shut down. In a statement on Facebook, zoo officials said that all the animals were safe, warm, and healthy. It would announce a reopening later, also on social media.

School districts also continued to monitor the weather as their officials held students to a normal class schedule. Northside, San Antonio, Northeast, Judson, East Central, and Harlandale ISDs said schools would remain open. Judson ISD added that there would be no after-school activities held on Thursday.

San Antonio ISD's evaluation of weather conditions came nearly a year after the district experienced widespread heater failures that shut down schools.

SAISD wrote in a letter to parents that it has made more than $75 million's worth of repairs and replacements across the district -- including replacing 34 chillers,15 boilers, and more than 300 major mechanical system components. The district added that all school principals have mitigation plans to respond to any HVAC issues that may arise.

Comfort ISD in Kendall County, north of San Antonio, was the only school district in the region to cancel classes.

The weather led to dozens of flight delays and cancellations at San Antonio International Airport. Those numbers soared at airports north of San Antonio, where ice and snow worsened the weather conditions.

Nationwide, more than 2,200 flights were canceled, with 17,000 flights delayed due to weather conditions, according to aircraft tracking service FlightAware.

Travelers were advised to allow for extra drive time and check flight schedules with their airlines.

Getting warm

San Antonio opened more than 50 warming centers this week, including some located at city libraries, senior centers, and park facilities.

Spokesman Brian Chasnoff said the city constantly monitored the weather conditions to determine which warming stations were needed. “Right now, we are operating at Level One," he explained, "but we are evaluating on a daily basis if we need to operate at a higher level, and that changes the mix on what's available for folks to go to get warm, so that's a daily assessment.”

He says residents can also reach out to the Community Connections Hotline to find information on where unsheltered residents can go to stay warm overnight. They can also review the map below or visit SA.gov/coldweather to learn more about the warming stations and sign up for emergency text alerts.

Driver safety

AAA Texas urged drivers to check and maintain their tires, which are critical to maintain traction on wet and slippery roads. That includes tire pressure, which is depleted by cold temperatures.

Andrew West with Tech One Automotive in Austin explained that temperature swings during the day can cause car batteries to wear out and could leave a driver stranded. "The easiest way to prevent that would be if you have the ability to park inside of a garage where it's a little bit warmer," he explained.

But if that's not possible, West recommends drivers give themselves some extra time in the morning, just in case they need a jumpstart.

AAA Texas also advised drivers to never warm a vehicle in an enclosed area like a garage.

Drivers should reduce speed and leave plenty of room to stop. They should allow at least three times more space than usual between their car and the car in front.

In case of emergency, Texans can call the state’s roadside assistance number, located on the back of their driver's license.

National Weather Service

Disability safety

The cold weather can be especially brutal for people with disabilities.

Experts advise them to create winter weather checklist to ensure they have enough warm clothes. They should wear multiple layers of clothes and keep blankets handy to wrap around the body. A jacket, hat, scarf, boots, and gloves or mittens will help people stay warm. People with low to no vision are encouraged to use gloves with thin materials to better navigate surfaces.

Power wheelchair users need to have an alternative power source and/or have a light-weight wheelchair in the event the power goes out. They should reach out to their utility company to inquire about becoming listed as a life-sustaining equipment customer. Power wheelchair users should make sure their chairs are charged and ready to use in rough terrain. Kitty litter can be used for traction.

People with disabilities should ensure that they have enough shelf-stable, non-refrigerated food items to last at least three days. Each person in the household should have at least one gallon of drinking water available for each day.

The checklist should also include a stockpile of seven days' worth of both prescription and over-the counter medication, along with a fully supplied first aid kit, and backup batteries for hearing aids, power wheelchairs, radios, and flashlights.

People who rely on service animals can protect their animals’ paws by avoiding salted surfaces and protecting paws with protective boots. If the animals are on medication, owners should ensure they have any necessary medications for at least a week. They should also ensure they have enough pet food for a week. Owners should also keep a shovel and salt or sand available to clear walkways for themselves and their pets.

Pet safety

San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) wants to ensure that as people stay warm, they keep their pets warm too.

That starts with a proper shelter, which ACS defines to be three walls, a raised floor and a roof. Pets must always have access to food and water throughout the days and nights.

Tethering dogs with a chain is illegal under the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. ACS officers will patrol for violations. Residents are advised to report animal negligence by dialing 311, the City’s customer service. To report violations online, visit saacs.info/311.

Heater safety

Some residents will use space heaters to stay warm. The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) recently reported that more than 65,000 house fires in the United States are due to heating equipment.

The ESF recommends residents inspect their heaters for any broken parts or loose plugs. Heaters must be placed at least three feet away from clothing, rugs, and anything that can burn.

Owners should plug heaters into a wall outlet, not an extension cord. Before leaving a room or going to sleep, turn off the heater.

The ESF also recommends checking smoke detectors.

The Texas Newsroom’s Blaise Gainey and KUT's Maya Fawaz contributed to this report.