© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter storm cancels over 1,000 flights at North Texas airports

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published January 9, 2025 at 12:33 PM CST
Travelers wait for their flights by the gates Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at DFW International Airport.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Travelers wait for their flights by the gates Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at DFW International Airport.

North Texas airports are seeing hundreds of flight cancelations as a winter storm impacts the region.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled at DFW Airport on Thursday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

"Ahead of today's winter storm, our teams are pre-treating roads, the airfield and preparing for a winter mix of rain, sleet and probably snow," airport officials said in a social media post on X. "Please allow extra drive time and check your flight schedule with your airline."

The airlines with the most cancelations as of Thursday morning were American and Envoy, each with more than 300 cancelations reported.

More than 100 flights were also delayed at DFW as of Thursday morning.

At Love Field Airport, more than 200 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware. Most of them are on Southwest Airlines, which is headquartered at Love Field.

Meanwhile, airport officials said in a post on X that crews are treating surfaces for safe operations at the city-owned airport. They're asking travelers to check with their airlines for updates on any delays and cancelations.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org. You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Copyright 2025 KERA

Tags
Economy & Labor Dallas-Fort WorthairlinesTravelWinter WeatherTexas StoriesTop Stories
Pablo Arauz Peña