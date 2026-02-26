Bexar County to host job fair for 'justice-impacted' individuals

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County will host its Second Chance Job Fair on April 15 at Freeman Coliseum from 1-4 p.m.

While surveys find a lot of employers who say they would hire a convicted felon, few actually do. And that is a big mistake.

Leslie Cantu, a vice president at Toyotetsu, a company that builds the metal frame skeleton for Toyota vehicles, said "justice-impacted" individuals are often better hires than others.

"They tend to have a better retention rate, better attendance rate, and better overall job performance on the production floor," she said.

She said they want to be able to show an employer how grateful they are for the opportunity and go "above and beyond" to be an excellent employee.

Cantu said since 2018, they have hired more than 300 justice-impacted individuals.

Cody Ford of San Antonio served five years in prison in his 20s for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession. He said he struggled to find work after his release but later turned a mop, a bucket, and an 80-dollar vacuum into a multi-million-dollar business called SWAP Cleaning.

He urged local businesses, like he does now, to give "justice-impacted" individuals a second chance.

"One of out of three people has been justice- impacted and, so, they're everywhere in our community, and their looking for not a handout, but a hand up," Ford said.

He said those released from prison make loyal employees for those who give them a second chance.

Ford and his wife started a prison and re-entry ministry named "Worthy People." And he still owns that $80 vacuum cleaner.

The Bexar County Reentry Center is a good source for those individuals to get started on a new job.