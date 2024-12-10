© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating: Inherited

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published December 10, 2024 at 4:45 PM CST

A digital program for the live event turned podcast held on December 10, 2024, at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center at Texas Public Radio.

The first storyteller is Maria-Luisa Ornelas-June. Mari shares a story about a sneaking suspicion she had at a young age.
Our next storyteller is Marcie Trevino Ripper. Marcie shares a story about dealing with a paper mess in the wake of a loss.
Our next storyteller is Gabby Gonzalez. Gabby shares a story about the love she has for San Antonio and who gifted her the affinity.
Our next storyteller is Dianne Garcia. Dianne shares a story about exploring her roots while reconnecting with someone close to her.
Our next storyteller is Joe De Mott. Joe shares a story about the things his family does while most of us are asleep.
Our next storyteller is Lydia Santos. Lydia shares a story about the importance of making each moment count.
Our next storyteller is Erika Cash. Erika shares a story about a realization she reached after a couple of dates.
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
