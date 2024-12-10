Worth Repeating: Inherited Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published December 10, 2024 at 4:45 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email A digital program for the live event turned podcast held on December 10, 2024, at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center at Texas Public Radio. The first storyteller is Maria-Luisa Ornelas-June. Mari shares a story about a sneaking suspicion she had at a young age. Our next storyteller is Marcie Trevino Ripper. Marcie shares a story about dealing with a paper mess in the wake of a loss. Our next storyteller is Gabby Gonzalez. Gabby shares a story about the love she has for San Antonio and who gifted her the affinity. Our next storyteller is Dianne Garcia. Dianne shares a story about exploring her roots while reconnecting with someone close to her. Our next storyteller is Joe De Mott. Joe shares a story about the things his family does while most of us are asleep. Our next storyteller is Lydia Santos. Lydia shares a story about the importance of making each moment count. Our next storyteller is Erika Cash. Erika shares a story about a realization she reached after a couple of dates.