AT&T says three-fourths of its network has been restored

AT&T is working to restore cellular service for its customers and says three-fourth of its network has been restored.

A cellular service outage struck AT&T customers across the United States Thursday morning, making it difficult for some to make emergency calls.

If you don't still have service and need to call 911, you may need to use a landline or Wi-Fi calling, local first responder agencies said. Cellphone customers who have an "SOS" signal should still be able to call 911.

AT&T outage reports began to roll in just before 3 a.m. Thursday, according to DownDetector.com. On AT&T's outage page, the company said it is "working urgently to restore service" and is encouraging Wi-Fi calling during the outage.

While the Austin Police Department said it can receive incoming 911 calls, it is having issues contacting people whose emergency calls were disconnected.

“Do not hang up, unless you are certain the call has been disconnected,” APD said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “When calling into 9-1-1, provide the most important information at the beginning of the call: specific details about location, name of person calling and alternative ways to reconnect.” If your 911 call is disconnected, call again, APD said.

While DownDetector.com showed similar outage reports from T-Mobile and Verizon, the companies told the Times that their networks were operating normally. T-Mobile and Verizon said the reports were likely due to their customers reporting they weren't able to contact AT&T customers.

