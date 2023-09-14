UT Health, UTSA to offer the first dual degree program in AI and medicine in the U.S.

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) and the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) have partnered to launch a first-of-its-kind program.

The five-year program will combine a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from UT Health San Antonio and a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) from UTSA.

The program will enable physicians trained in San Antonio to learn the practical use of AI to improve outcomes in diagnostics and treatment, according to a press release.

"Our goal is to prepare our students for the next generation of health care advances by providing comprehensive training and applied artificial intelligence," said Ronald Rodriguez, director of the MD/MS in AI program.

The World Economic Forum predicts the use of AI in health care could enhance patient experience by reducing wait times and improving efficiency in hospital health systems.

Conversations about the dual program first began in 2019, with a pilot program introduced to UT Health San Antonio medical students in 2021.

Two students who were accepted into the MD/MS program in fall 2023 are projected to graduate in 2024.

Prospective students interested in the dual program must first be admitted to the UT Health San Antonio Joe. R And Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine and complete one year of medical school.

Current UT Health San Antonio third-year medical students can apply beginning spring 2024.