Cold front to bring some minor drought relief

Another cold front will push into San Antonio before sunrise Friday, triggering some showers in the area.

The National Weather Service reports most of the area should receive some rain by midday before the activity quickly tapers off.

Total rainfall amounts from early morning to midday Friday in San Antonio are not expected to exceed an inch.

Forecasters also said the front will pack gusty winds, possible hail, and that a tornado or two could not be ruled out.

The overall risk for severe weather is described as marginal, but the risk will be higher for portions of the Hill Country and Coastal Plains at different times as the front pushes through.

San Antonio is desperate for rain as the city is 19 inches behind the rainfall total it receives in an average year.

Cooler weather and other recent rain have eased drought conditions a little but have not been drought-busters.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority this week did place Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, and Medina counties back under Stage 3 water pumping restrictions from the aquifer.

They had been under Stage 4 pumping restrictions due to worsening drought conditions since Oct. 8.

