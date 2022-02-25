© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Reactions to Biden's historic Supreme Court justice pick

By Nina Totenberg,
Kelsey Snell
Published February 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST

President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Friday. She next faces the U.S. Senate in a confirmation process.

Copyright 2022 NPR

