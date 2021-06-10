© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meet One Cleveland Man On A Mission To Tear Down 'We Buy Houses' Signs

Published June 10, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT
Signs asking homeowners to sell their houses have proliferated amid strong demand and weak supply in the real estate market. (Justin Glanville /ideastream)
Signs asking homeowners to sell their houses have proliferated amid strong demand and weak supply in the real estate market. (Justin Glanville /ideastream)

If you spend time in just about any neighborhood or inner suburb, you’ve probably seen them: plastic signs in bright white or neon yellow attached to utility poles and along freeway exits with big, bold print that read "We Buy Houses" or "Fast Cash for Homes."

They’re popping up in cities all over the country as a result of the red hot real estate market.

Justin Glanville from member station WCPN in Cleveland met up with a resident who’s on a mission to tear down those signs as a way of stopping what the resident calls the exploitation of his neighborhood.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now