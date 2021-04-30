© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KTPD 89.3 FM in Del Rio is currently off air due to connectivity issues at our transmitter site. We apologize for the inconvenience.
A Look At Al Qaeda 10 Years After Osama Bin Laden's Death

Published April 30, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT
Los Angeles-area newspapers headline the death of Osama bin Laden on May 2, 2011. (Nick Ut/AP)
Ten years ago this weekend, U.S. Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of Al Qaeda, the group that carried out the 9/11 attacks.

A decade after his death, we consider bin Laden’s legacy and the current state of the terrorist group he led.

Colin Clarke, director of policy and research at The Soufan Group, joins host Callum Borchers to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NewsHere & NowTop StoriesAl QaedaOsama bin LadenSEALObama administrationHistory