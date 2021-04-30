A Look At Al Qaeda 10 Years After Osama Bin Laden's Death

Ten years ago this weekend, U.S. Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of Al Qaeda, the group that carried out the 9/11 attacks.

A decade after his death, we consider bin Laden’s legacy and the current state of the terrorist group he led.

Colin Clarke, director of policy and research at The Soufan Group, joins host Callum Borchers to discuss.

