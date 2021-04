Amnesty International estimates that thousands of Uighur Muslim children have been separated from their families since the Chinese government’s crackdown in Xinjiang province.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with CNN’s David Culver, who traveled to Xinjiang province and found two of those children.

