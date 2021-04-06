New Artificial Intelligence Center Seeks To Unravel The Mysteries Of Disease

Scientists at the Broad Institute — known for its cutting edge work on the human genome — have an ambitious new plan. The research center hopes artificial intelligence can tackle some of medicine’s biggest challenges such as preventing the next pandemic and unraveling the mysteries of cancer.

It’s all part of a $300 million dollar initiative that will be known as the Eric and Wendy Schmidt Center, named for two of the new facility’s major donors. The goal is to create a sort of marriage between biology and machine learning.

To find out what it all means, host Peter O’Dowd talks to one of the center’s co-directors, Caroline Uhler.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

