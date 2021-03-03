DNA Test Confirms Former Restaurant Workers Are Sisters

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met in 2013 while working in a Connecticut restaurant. They bonded over things they had in common, like Dominican tattoos and being adopted. They recently found out they have one more thing in common, the same birth parents. They suspected they might be related, but an error on adoption papers initially made that seem impossible. Then a DNA test confirmed they are, in fact, sisters. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.