Republican Pollster On What CPAC Reveals About The GOP

Over the weekend, one vision of the Republican Party’s future was on display at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Former President Donald Trump criticized the Biden administration on immigration, energy and the pandemic. He also repeated false conspiracy theories about the election and called out Republicans who voted to impeach him.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Whit Ayres, a longtime Republican pollster and president of North Star Opinion Research, about what the conference tells us about the GOP’s future direction.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

