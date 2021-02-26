Wounds Of Sexual Abuse Crisis In USA Gymnastics Remain As Coach Charged With Abuse Dies By Suicide

John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday, according to Michigan’s attorney general, who just hours earlier had charged him with dozens of crimes related to sexual abuse in USA Gymnastics, including human trafficking.

Geddert was close with Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor who was convicted of dozens of cases of sexual abuse in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual abuse. She is the author of the memoir “What Is a Girl Worth?: My Story of Breaking the Silence and Exposing the Truth about Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

