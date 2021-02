The Christmas morning bombing in downtown Nashville damaged dozens of businesses and disrupted 911 service in multiple states. The bomber died in the explosion.

As Samantha Max of WPLN reports, now there’s an investigation into why the police didn’t search his property in 2019 when a girlfriend reported he was building explosives.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.