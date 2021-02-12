© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Lonely In Lockdown? A Dating Coach Shares Her Tips On Finding Love During The Pandemic

Published February 12, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST
A couple makes a heart with their hands on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020. (Mahesh Kumar A./AP)
It was already hard to date before the pandemic. Now, it almost seems impossible.

Damona Hoffman, a dating coach and host of the “Dates & Mates” podcast, explains how you can find love and enjoy a meaningful Valentine’s Day while in quarantine.

For more from Damona Hoffman, click here to listen to NPR’s Life Kit How To Fall In Love, According To Hinge’s Relationship Scientist episode.

Here & Now wants to know the good, the bad and the ugly about your in-person or virtual dating experiences during the pandemic.

What’s worked? What hasn’t?

Please fill out the form below, and if you would like, record your answers and upload it or leave us a voicemail at (617) 358-0397. A Here & Now producer may be in touch with you for a future segment.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

