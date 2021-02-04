Former Republican Rep. Curbelo On Where GOP Stands On Conspiracy Theories, Trump

On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defended his deputy Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump and condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s violent past rhetoric and conspiracy theories but did not remove her from her congressional committees.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with former South Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo about the meeting of House Republicans.

