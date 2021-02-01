© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colorado Faces Shortage Of Early Childhood Educators

Published February 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST

In the U.S., there are too many children with not enough people to take care of them while their parents work.

In Colorado, demand for early childhood educators is expected to increase 20% in the next 10 years. But even before the pandemic, turnover was high and a big number of early care educators are reaching retirement age.

Colorado Public Radio’s Jenny Brundin has this story on how educators are confronting the challenge.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now