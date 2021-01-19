How Past Presidents Said Farewell To The Nation

There’s nothing traditional about what’s happening in Washington this week.

President Trump is the first president in more than 150 years to skip the inauguration of his successor. He recorded a final message but he will not deliver a high-profile, televised farewell address as some past presidents have done.

Here & Now‘s Alex Ashlock has a report on how past presidents have said goodbye.

Past Presidents’ Farewell Addresses

Sen. Chris Coons reads George Washington‘s 1796 farewell address

Watch on YouTube.

Harry Truman

Watch on YouTube.

Dwight Eisenhower

Watch on YouTube.

Richard Nixon

Watch on YouTube.

Ronald Reagan

Watch on YouTube.

George H. W. Bush

Watch on YouTube.

Bill Clinton

Watch on YouTube.

George W. Bush

Watch on YouTube.

Barack Obama

Watch on YouTube.

