A Look At Rep. Peter Meijer, The Freshman Michigan Republican Who Voted To Impeach Trump

One of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump last week has been in Congress for under a month.

Freshman Rep. Peter Meijer was sworn into office on Jan. 3 to represent Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District. Days later he was at the Capitol when pro-Trump extremists attacked. He later voted to impeach President Trump.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dustin Dwyer of Michigan Radio about Meijer and the reaction to his vote.

