Democrats Compromise On '3 Martini Lunch' Tax Break To Expand Tax Credits For Low-Income Workers

Among the dozens of tax breaks within the coronavirus relief bill is a provision that will provide a new deduction for corporate meal expenses.

Panned as the “three martini lunch,” President Trump championed the tax break as help for restaurants amid the pandemic. But tax experts on both sides of the aisle say it will do little to benefit the struggling industry.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about this provision and other tax benefits tucked inside the relief package.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

