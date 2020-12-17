Northeast Gets A Snow Day

A major winter storm that began in the mid-Atlantic states on Wednesday dumped a foot of snow and more on Thursday in Central Pennsylvania, New York and southern New England.

And even though students and teachers have gotten used to remote learning from home, some school districts have decided to call a snow day.

Sheryl Stanton, superintendent of the Mohawk Trail and Hawlemont Regional School District in Northwestern Massachusetts, made the announcement by song Wednesday night on social media. Stanton joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

