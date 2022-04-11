Not only does San Antonio have superior breakfast tacos compared to Austin, but surprisingly, we also ranked one notch higher on a recent data-based web story on the website Stacker, measuring amount of green space per capita. (Dallas and Houston ranked higher—perhaps also a surprise!)

But what does that mean for you as a citizen? Why are green spaces – parks, urban gardens, open spaces, even cemeteries—an important part of our lives? How detrimental is it to humans when we lose access to these spaces? And what’s being done locally to ensure all of our citizens have access to the benefits of green spaces?

Join us for an Earth Day presentation featuring three representatives who’ll share a little about the work they’re doing in this field. Then you’ll have an opportunity to ask questions at this in-person event, taking place in the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater at Texas Public Radio’s Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center on Friday, April 22 at noon.

Panelists:

Mary Jane Verette, San Antonio Parks Foundation

Douglas Melnick, COSA Sustainability Office

Doug Dillow, Green Spaces Alliance

Moderator:

Nathan Cone, Texas Public Radio

Reserve your space for this free event at the link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tprs-think-earth-green-spaces-tickets-319126956317

This event is made possible by San Antonio Kidney, San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic, Big Sun Solar, and the Edwards Aquifer Authority.