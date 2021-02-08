New developments in artificial intelligence (AI) have produced startling breakthroughs in the way machines adapt and learn to solve problems. What does the next decade have in store as we move toward human-level artificial intelligence? What are the hurdles that need to be cleared to achieve human-level AI? And what cautions should we be mindful of as science advances AI technology?

Our next Think Science panel will look to the future. Join us on Friday, February 19, online at noon for a virtual discussion, where you'll get to ask questions of our experts.

Reserve your place with this special link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/think-science-artificial-intelligence-in-the-21st-century-tickets-140892680801

Guests:

Dhireesha Kudithipudi, director of the Matrix AI Consortium at UTSA

Mutale Nkonde, AI For the People

TBA

Moderator:

Nathan Cone

This Think Science event is made possible by Codeup, Mind Science, and UTSA Knowledge Enterprise.