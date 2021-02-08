© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR Events & Initiatives

Think Science: Artificial Intelligence In The 21st Century

Published February 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST
Computers use artificial intelligence to do everything from drive cars to pick music we'll like. But what exactly is artificial intelligence? How does it work? What are its limits?

New developments in artificial intelligence (AI) have produced startling breakthroughs in the way machines adapt and learn to solve problems. What does the next decade have in store as we move toward human-level artificial intelligence? What are the hurdles that need to be cleared to achieve human-level AI? And what cautions should we be mindful of as science advances AI technology?

Our next Think Science panel will look to the future. Join us on Friday, February 19, online at noon for a virtual discussion, where you'll get to ask questions of our experts.

Reserve your place with this special link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/think-science-artificial-intelligence-in-the-21st-century-tickets-140892680801

Guests:

  • Dhireesha Kudithipudi, director of the Matrix AI Consortium at UTSA
  • Mutale Nkonde, AI For the People
  • TBA

Moderator:

Nathan Cone

This Think Science event is made possible by Codeup, Mind Science, and UTSA Knowledge Enterprise.

Tags

TPR Events & Initiativesartificial intelligenceThink Science
Related Content