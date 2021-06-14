Police Arrest Second Suspect In Mass Shooting On Austin's Sixth Street Saturday

This post has been updated.

Police arrested a 17-year-old they say is the second suspect in a shooting in downtown Austin early Saturday that left 13 people injured and one dead.

Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb was arrested for aggravated assault, the Austin Police Department said. He was picked up Monday while attending a summer school class in Killeen. In Texas, 17-year-olds can be charged as adults; the District Attorney’s Office did not confirm how Tabb will be charged.

Another suspect, who police have not named because he is a juvenile, was arrested Saturday afternoon.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Saturday he believed the shooting was “an isolated incident between two parties,” although he did not clarify if he meant between two individuals or two groups of people.

People began calling 911 just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday to report that shots had been fired on East Sixth Street. The road is blocked from car traffic on weekend nights as people spill out of bars. Police maintain a large presence in the area, so officers were able to respond quickly.

Chacon said he thought most of the 14 victims were “innocent bystanders,” but that police are still investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

